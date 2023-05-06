REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State troopers are working to identify two men who were caught on camera shoplifting at the Rehoboth Beach outlets on Friday.
Police say it was around 8 p.m. Friday when the two men stole over $1,900 worth of sunglasses at the Sunglass Hat. After they stole the sunglasses, they left in a gray Sedan.
Police say if you recognize the two men in these pictures to call Corporal Schwartz at Troop Seven. The phone number is 302-703-3292. Police say you can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers or send Delaware State Police a private Facebook message. Police say you can remain anonymous.