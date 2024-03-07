GEORGETOWN, Del.— Delaware State Police have arrested 19-year-old Gerod Sturgis of Georgetown in connection with the shooting incident that shook Sussex Central High School last week.
The shooting took place towards the end of the Sussex Central and Cape Henlopen DIAA state playoffs basketball game on February 27th.
Delaware State Police say troopers assigned to the school for the game were alerted to gunfire in the area. The Delmarva Sports Network crew was present to report live on the game and observed police rushing out the door as well as heard what sounded like shots fired in the distance. Police say they discovered multiple shell casings in the school parking lot. No injuries were reported.
By using surveillance footage, troopers identified the 15-year-old student as a suspect. Police say they worked with the student's parent to arrange for the student to turn themself in to Troop 4 in Georgetown.
According to investigations led by Troop 4 Detectives, the teenager allegedly fired at a vehicle traveling southbound on Patriots Way after leaving the school's parking lot. Subsequently, police say the teenager ran away in a Jeep Cherokee, driven by Sturgis.
Further findings revealed that gunfire also struck the nearby Howard T. Ennis School, located across from Sussex Central High School on Patriots Way. Consequently, the 15-year-old suspect faces four felony counts of reckless endangering in the 1st degree and one count of criminal mischief. He has been arraigned on these charges and is currently detained at the Stevenson House Detention Center.
On Thursday, February 29, 2024, Sturgis was taken into custody at Troop 4 headquarters. He was charged with multiple offenses, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution under a $6,000 secured bond.
Authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers.