SEAFORD, Del. - Police have arrested 43-year-old Aaron Matthews of Georgetown for felony drug offenses after a traffic stop that took place in Seaford Saturday afternoon.
Police say on Aug. 26 around 1:10 p.m. a patrol trooper saw a gray Mercedes Benz SL 55 traveling westbound on Concord Road near River Vista Drive. The Mercedes had an invalid registration, but when the trooper attempted to stop the car it continued driving away slowly. The Mercedes continued onto northbound Sussex Highway while the driver was seen moving around inside of the car. Eventually the Mercedes stopped on Middleford Road east of Sussex Highway, where driver Aaron Matthews was taken into custody without incident. Troopers also saw that a 16-year-old boy was in the car, who was not harmed and was later turned over to a family member.
Police say troopers searched the car and found a small amount of crack cocaine on the driver floorboard area. Troopers then searched the back of the police car where Matthews was detained and found more crack cocaine that Matthews had tried to hide in the seat. Troopers recovered approximately 28.4 grams of crack cocaine altogether.
Matthews was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Traffic offenses