WILMINGTON, Del. -
Delaware State Police are investigating a murder that happened yesterday evening at a Wilmington hotel.
Police say on Thursday, December 30th, around 5:03 p.m., troopers responded to the SureStay Plus Hotel on Concord Pike in Wilmington about someone who had been stabbed.
When police arrived troopers learned that 19 year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware had been sharing a room at the hotel with a 26 year-old woman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Police say the two began arguing in the room, which led to Nartey becoming angry and stabbing the woman several times with a kitchen knife.
Police say Nartey then called 911 to report what had happened.
According to police, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and police are working to identify her.
Nartey was taken into custody without incident. Police say he was taken to Troop 2 and charged with first degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.