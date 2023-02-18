DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 26-year-old Malik Smith of Camden-Wyoming on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop in Dover Friday morning.
Police say it was around 11 a.m. when a trooper on patrol saw a silver 2015 Mazda 3 traveling eastbound on Wyoming Avenue approaching South State Street. A computer check of the car’s registration showed that the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license and two active capiases. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the Mazda and contacted the car owner and driver, who was identified as Malik Smith. The trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside of the car, and Smith was taken into custody. Police say when they searched the Mazda they found a hidden handgun and around 7.78 grams of marijuana.
Smith was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked