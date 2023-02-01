FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyler Schuman of Jacksonville, Florida after he shot into a Felton home on Jan. 31.
Police say it was around 7 a.m. when troopers responded to a home on the 100 block of Lake Drive after reports of gunshots being fired into the house.
When troopers arrived, they learned that the home had been struck several times by shots that were fired from outside. They say that a 43-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and three children at the time were in the house when the shooting happened. No one in the home was injured.
Detectives determined that a black Chevrolet Malibu was a possible car associated with this shooting. Later that morning at 10:20 a.m. a trooper found the Malibu near the Dairy Queen in Camden. An officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, who was identified as Tyler Schuman. Police say Schuman was the only person in the car, which police learned was in the parking lot of Positive Outcomes Charter School after the shooting. Schuman was then taken into custody without further issues. Police say a loaded Glock handgun was found under the driver’s seat and multiple shell casings were found in the car.
Schuman was taken to Troop 3 and charged with multiple crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon in a Safe School Zone (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 5 counts
Schuman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $100,000 cash bond.