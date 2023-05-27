FRANKFORD, Del. - Police arrested 43-year-old Billy Mumford of Frankford on Friday for drug dealing and gun charges after a narcotics investigation.
Police say several weeks ago, detectives from the Sussex County Drug Unit started investigating Billy Mumford, who was suspected of dealing drugs throughout Sussex County. On Friday, May 26 around 12 p.m. noon, detectives responded to the 30000 block of Pepper Trail in Frankford to execute a search warrant on Mumford’s home. Detectives found Mumford in Selbyville shortly beforehand, and he was taken into custody. A search of Mumford and his home led to the discovery of the following:
- Approximately 36.86 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 17.95 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 39.67 grams of marijuana
- One loaded handgun with additional ammunition
- Various items of drug paraphernalia
- Over $16,000 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.
Mumford is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition.