MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 20-year-old Jeremiah Weatherspoon of Magnolia on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop Saturday morning.
Police say it was Saturday around 9:00 a.m. when a trooper on patrol saw a silver Honda sedan driving on South Dupont Highway in Dover. The trooper noticed that the driver didn't stop for a red turn arrow as he turned left onto Walnut Shade Road from South Dupont Highway. The trooper stopped the car and contacted the driver and only person in the car, identified as Jeremiah Weatherspoon. The trooper smelled marijuana and Weatherspoon could not show valid proof of insurance for the Honda.
Police say Weatherspoon was asked to get out of the car, and after searching the car the trooper found 29.32 grams of marijuana and a hidden and loaded handgun. Weatherspoon is 20-years-old and is prohibited from possessing a firearm and/or ammunition.
Weatherspoon was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes.
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Traffic violations