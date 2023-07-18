TANEYTOWN, Md. - Maryland State Police arrested a Carroll County man in connection with a reported assault involving a gun in Taneytown Monday.
Police say the man accused is 38-year-old Timothy Davis. Davis is charged with first and second degree assault, disorderly conduct, firearm use, and reckless endangerment. Davis was taken into police custody at his home in Taneytown and later taken to the Carroll County Detention Center.
According to police, On Sunday July 16, police were advised with help from investigators that two customers were in line in a convenience store on Grand Drive in Taneytown.
Police say the customers were allegedly taking pictures of themselves when they left the store at the same time as Davis. Police say Davis pointed a gun at them. No injuries were reported.
On Monday, police executed a search warrant at Davis' home and recovered a gun while arresting him.
Police say they are still investigating.