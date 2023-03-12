LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 33-year-old Mikkail Stephens of Georgetown on drug dealing and gun charges in Lewes Sunday morning.
Police say it was around 1:17 a.m. when a trooper on patrol saw a silver 2003 Cadillac DeVille traveling westbound on Lewes Georgetown Highway in the area of Minos Conaway Road. The DeVille began swerving on the road and crossed over its lane of travel. The trooper stopped the sedan and contacted the driver, who was identified as Stephens. Stephens displayed signs of impairment, and he was taken into custody for DUI. An inventory search of the car led to the discovery of a concealed handgun, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $700 in suspected drug dealing proceeds. A computer check showed that the handgun had been reported as stolen by Delaware State Police Troop 3 in Oct. of 2020.