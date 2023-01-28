NEW CASTLE, Del. -
Delaware State Police have arrested 31-year-old Jaiquone Watson of New Castle for aggravated menacing after a road rage event that happened.
Police say it was January 3:52 p.m. on January 26th that troopers contacted a 51-year-old Dover man who reported that he had been driving southbound on South Dupont Highway near the Route 40 divide when a dark-colored Acura began tailgating him.
Police say when the Acura was behind him, the man saw the driver holding a handgun and motioning for him to move out of the way.
Police say the man complied, left the highway, called the police, and gave a description of the car as it continued southbound.
Police say that troopers located the Acura a short time later and conducted a traffic stop on Route 1.
According to police, when they contacted the driver, who they identified as Jaiquone Watson, troopers saw a handgun on the front passenger seat.
Watson was subsequently taken into custody without a fight.
Police say Watson was taken to troop 9 and charged with:
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)