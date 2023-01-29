CAMDEN, Del. -
Last night (Saturday, January 28) the Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Harold Hampton of Felton, Delaware on gun and DUI charges after a traffic stop that happened in Camden.
Police say it was yesterday around 8:09 p.m. when a trooper on patrol saw a gray 2004 Ford Taurus turn onto South State Street from Banning Road.
Police say the driver failed to use his turn signal and made several other moving violations on South State Street.
Police say the trooper conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, who he identified as Harold Hampton.
Police say the trooper smelled alcohol coming from Hampton’s breath and noticed signs of impairment.
Police say Hampton was then taken into custody without a fight for DUI.
According to police, a search of the Taurus led to the discovery of a handgun that was hidden under the front passenger seat. Computer checks showed that Hampton had two prior DUI's and is also a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
Hampton was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- 3rd Offense DUI (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Numerous traffic offenses