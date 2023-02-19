NEW CASTLE, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 31-year-old Kevin McCasline of New Castle on multiple drug dealing charges after a narcotics investigation that started in Dec. of 2022.
Police say they initiated an investigation into Kevin McCasline after troopers received information that he was selling narcotics from his home. On the morning of Feb. 17, troopers executed a search warrant on McCasline’s home on Freedom Trail in New Castle, and McCasline was taken into custody after he initially resisted arrest.
Police say after searching his home they found:
- Approximately 52 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 35 grams of methamphetamine
- Approximately 84 wax bags containing approximately 0.588 grams of suspected heroin
- Approximately 10 grams of marijuana
- Various items of drug paraphernalia
McCasline was taken to Troop 2 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Operating a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Marijuana