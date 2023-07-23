SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police arrested a teenager on Sunday in connection with a shooting that happened in Salisbury on Saturday.
Police say on Sunday morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division East and the Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element executed a search warrant at the teenager's home. The teenager was arrested there and will be charged as an adult.
Police say on Saturday, they arrived for reports of shots fired at 9 p.m. at a home on Fentral Avenue. After they arrived to the scene, investigators found three uninjured victims, two bullets in the home, and a shell casing around the home.
Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call 410-749-3101.