BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 71-year-old Alton Jones of Seaford, 18-year-old Daveon Showell, and a 16-year-old boy of Bridgeville in connection with a stolen car after a traffic stop Saturday morning.  

Police say it was on Saturday around 9 a.m. when a trooper in Bridgeville saw a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with Delaware registration driving on Coverdale Road. 

Police say a computer inquiry revealed the Dodge was reported stolen by the Milford Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated, and troopers took the driver, Jones, and Showell and the 16-year-old boy, into custody. During a search of the car, police say they found approximately .03 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a pair of nunchucks. Jones and Showell are both convicted felons and prohibited from possessing weapons. 

The three were taken to Troop 5, and charged with the following crimes:

Alton Jones

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Daveon Showell

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

16-year-old boy

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia