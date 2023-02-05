BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 71-year-old Alton Jones of Seaford, 18-year-old Daveon Showell, and a 16-year-old boy of Bridgeville in connection with a stolen car after a traffic stop Saturday morning.
Police say it was on Saturday around 9 a.m. when a trooper in Bridgeville saw a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with Delaware registration driving on Coverdale Road.
Police say a computer inquiry revealed the Dodge was reported stolen by the Milford Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated, and troopers took the driver, Jones, and Showell and the 16-year-old boy, into custody. During a search of the car, police say they found approximately .03 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a pair of nunchucks. Jones and Showell are both convicted felons and prohibited from possessing weapons.
The three were taken to Troop 5, and charged with the following crimes:
Alton Jones
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Daveon Showell
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
16-year-old boy
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia