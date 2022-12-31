BEAR, Del. -
Delaware State Police have arrested two men following an investigation into two burglaries that occurred recently in Bear.
On December 28, at approximately 4:57 a.m., troopers responded to the Shell gas station located at 841 Pulaski Highway in Bear regarding a burglary.
Police say troopers learned that two men had driven a stolen 2010 blue Chevrolet Cobalt into the front door of the Shell and forced their way inside. The men removed numerous packs of cigarettes and other items before fleeing the scene.
Police say troopers were unable to locate the vehicle or the suspects, and the car was not recovered.
On December 30 at around 11:31 p.m., troopers again responded to the same Shell gas station for another burglary.
Police say in this incident, the same two men had driven a stolen 2013 turquoise Honda Fit into the front door, again forcing entry inside the Shell. The men then stole additional cigarettes and fled from the area in the Honda Fit.
Police say around 1:55 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed the damaged Honda Fit parked in the lot of the Budget Inn at 3 Memorial Drive in New Castle.
According to police, the trooper also saw two men standing next to the Honda with the doors open. Troopers contacted both men, identified as 49-year-old Roy Hayes of Middletown, Delaware and 61-year-old Michael Parker of Baltimore, Maryland, and both were taken into custody without incident.
Police say troopers also recovered items that had been stolen in the two burglaries.