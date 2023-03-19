DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Police arrested a woman at The Lighthouse on Sunday afternoon after she displayed a gun.
According to the Dewey Beach Police Department, it was Sunday around 12:45 p.m. when the Dewey Beach Police was dispatched to the Lighthouse Restaurant on Dickinson Ave for a firearms violation.
Restaurant staff told officers that a woman showed a gun in a non-threatening manner and was still in the restaurant. The officers found 30 year-old Jenna Seeman of Dover, and the gun was recovered. Seeman was found to be in possession of an unloaded handgun with a fully loaded magazine in her purse.
Police say Seeman was taken to the Dewey Beach Police Department where she was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of a firearm while under the influence of an intoxicating substance.