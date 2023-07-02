MILLSBORO, Del. - Police arrested 23-year-old Miguel Santos-Chavez of Georgetown for resisting arrest and DUI after a traffic stop in Millsboro Sunday morning.
Police say around 12:12 a.m., a trooper saw a black 2012 Volkswagen Jetta speeding on eastbound Mount Joy Road near Oak Street. The trooper also saw the Jetta swerve off the road and into the grass after it turned onto southbound Hollyville Road. The trooper stopped the car and contacted the driver and only person in the car, identified as Miguel Santos-Chavez.
Police say the trooper smelled alcohol coming from Santos-Chavez’s breath and detected signs that he was impaired. When the trooper tried to take Santos-Chavez into custody for DUI, Santos-Chavez began running away into a field. Santos-Chavez fell as troopers chased him, and he began flailing and actively resisting arrest on the ground. Santos-Chavez was taken into custody after that.
Police say Santos-Chavez, who initially gave the trooper a false name and birthday during the traffic stop, was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)
- Criminal Impersonation
- Criminal Mischief
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Traffic offenses