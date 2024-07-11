FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested Joey Finney, 38-years-old of Rehoboth Beach, on multiple felony charges following a car chase near Felton on July 9.
At about 5:30 p.m., members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force were patrolling South Dupont Highway near Felton when they spotted Finney driving a black GMC Yukon. Detectives recognized Finney from previous investigations and confirmed he had active warrants for his arrest.
When detectives attempted to stop the Yukon in the Royal Farms parking lot at 11460 South Dupont Highway, Finney sped away. During the pursuit, detectives observed Finney throwing an object out of the car while driving recklessly on various streets and roads in the Felton area.
The chase ended in the parking lot of Uncle Willie’s on Reeves Crossing Road after detectives used "Stop Sticks", a device tire deflation device with tiny quills, to stop the car.
Upon recovering the discarded object, detectives found a cigarette pack containing approximately 5.06 grams of powder cocaine and approximately 0.07 grams of heroin. Finney was taken into custody and transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with multiple offenses, including:
- Two counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Several Traffic Violations
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $18,900 cash bond.