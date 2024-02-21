SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A man police say was driving under the influence led troopers on a chase from Millsboro to Bridgeville Tuesday night.
Delaware State Police says it started on Route 24 in the area of Banks Road where the driver later identified as Lee Brooks was swerving off the road in an Explorer. Troopers say they tried to pull Brooks over but he sped off and ran a traffic light and stop sign. Eventually, the agency says tire deflation devices were used to stop the SUV on South Main Street in Bridgeville.
Police say they found a shotgun, brass knuckles, a fixed blade knife, and drug paraphernalia in the explorer.
Brooks was charged with the following crimes and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $36,415 cash bond.
- 5th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Destructive Weapon – Sawed Off Shotgun (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony) – 3 counts
- Disregard a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 8 counts
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Numerous Traffic Violations