SNOW HILL, Md. - Police are still investigating after a fight broke out in the hallway of Snow Hill High School following a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 18.
Charges have not yet been filed but they are expected to be forthcoming once the investigating officers finish looking through video evidence from that night.
The fight caused enough of a disturbance that multiple agencies were called to Snow Hill High School. Those agencies include Snow Hill Police Department, Pocomoke Police Department, Berlin Police Department, Maryland State Police, and the Department of Nature Resources.