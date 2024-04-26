MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police says a drug investigation into 52-year-old Randolph Gooner led them to find 24 guns and various drugs and narcotics at a home on Reynolds Pond Road.
The agency says Gooner was suspected of the large-scale distribution of narcotics. Members of the Sussex County Governor's Task Force, Sussex County Dug Unit, and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant on April 12.
Troopers say Gooner resisted their attempt to remove him from a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. He was ultimately taken into custody. Police say a search of his person led to the discovery of a loaded handgun, and two oxycodone hydrochloride pills.
Detectives found the following items in the home:
- 14 shotguns
- 6 rifles
- 4 handguns
- Approximately 30.28 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 51.66 grams of methamphetamine
- Approximately 8.48 grams of psychedelic mushrooms
- Various amounts of alprazolam, amphetamine, buprenorphine, clonazepam, homatropine methylbromide hydrocodone, oxycodone, and tramadol pills, for which Gooner was unable to produce a prescription
- Various paraphernalia to include digital scales and distribution/packaging materials
Delaware State Police says a K9 scanned two vehicles parked on the property, one of which belonged to Gooner’s significant other, Carey Rust. Narcotics were found within both vehicles. A rifle was concealed in the trunk of one.
Troopers say they then obtained a warrant for Rust’s arrest. She faces charges for Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony), possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance except human growth hormone without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rust was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond. Gooner was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $453,950 cash bond.
Gooner faces the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 18 counts
- Possess with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possess with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony) – 9 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possess a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone without a Prescription – 3 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 4 counts
Rust faces the following charges:
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possess a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone without a Prescription
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia