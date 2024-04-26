guns drugs

Courtesy: Delaware State Police

MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police says a drug investigation into 52-year-old Randolph Gooner led them to find 24 guns and various drugs and narcotics at a home on Reynolds Pond Road.

The agency says Gooner was suspected of the large-scale distribution of narcotics. Members of the Sussex County Governor's Task Force, Sussex County Dug Unit, and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant on April 12.

Troopers say Gooner resisted their attempt to remove him from a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. He was ultimately taken into custody. Police say a search of his person led to the discovery of a loaded handgun, and two oxycodone hydrochloride pills.

Detectives found the following items in the home:

  • 14 shotguns
  • 6 rifles
  • 4 handguns
  • Approximately 30.28 grams of cocaine
  • Approximately 51.66 grams of methamphetamine
  • Approximately 8.48 grams of psychedelic mushrooms
  • Various amounts of alprazolam, amphetamine, buprenorphine, clonazepam, homatropine methylbromide hydrocodone, oxycodone, and tramadol pills, for which Gooner was unable to produce a prescription
  • Various paraphernalia to include digital scales and distribution/packaging materials

Delaware State Police says a K9 scanned two vehicles parked on the property, one of which belonged to Gooner’s significant other, Carey Rust. Narcotics were found within both vehicles. A rifle was concealed in the trunk of one.

Troopers say they then obtained a warrant for Rust’s arrest. She faces charges for Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony), possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance except human growth hormone without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rust was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond. Gooner was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $453,950 cash bond.

Gooner faces the following charges: 

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 18 counts
  • Possess with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possess with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
  • Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony) – 9 counts
  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possess a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone without a Prescription – 3 counts
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 4 counts

Rust faces the following charges: 

  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Possess a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone without a Prescription
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A proud Lewes native, Mallory is a dynamic weeknight anchor at CoastTV News, where she brings a blend of local insight and journalistic excellence. Twice honored by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association, Mallory earned the "Video Journalist/One Man Band Reporter" award in 2020 and was part of the team that won "Outstanding Morning Newscast" in 2022. Tune in to see Mallory anchor CoastTV News at 11 p.m. on weeknights and keep an eye out for her reports during the 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts.