BERLIN, Md.- Maryland State Police say they have located the car suspected to be involved with a deadly hit and run crash that claimed the life of a fourteen-year-old boy in Worcester County last week.
According to troopers, the suspected vehicle is a 2011 black Mercedes sedan. Police say they found it early Sunday morning at a home in the area, and that damages on the Mercedes match the suspected damages consistent with the crash and the evidence left at the scene.
The accident happened Monday July 11th. Police believe the 14-year-old Ocean Pines boy was walking on Grays Corner Road when he was hit by an eastbound car. Maryland State Police continue the search for the individual driving the Mercedes at the time of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have information about the operator of the suspected vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police Corporal Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721.