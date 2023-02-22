BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- Troopers have found the missing Mercedes belonging to Bridgeville murder victim Cynthia Moss-Franks.
On Wednesday morning, police announced the silver 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS was found unoccupied in Philadelphia by the Philadelphia Police Department.
Moss-Franks Husband, Robert, was arrested in Philadelphia earlier this week. Police say it was around 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 17 when officers from the Bridgeville Police Department responded to Champions Drive in Heritage Shores to check on the well-being of Cynthia Moss-Franks. Police say her family was concerned about her and unable to get in touch with her.
When officers entered the home, they say they found Moss-Franks murdered.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate this case. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective D. Grassi of the Homicide Unit at 302-365-8441, or by email at Daniel.Grassi@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.