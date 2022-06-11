hynson

Facebook Page: Milton Police Department 

 Daniela Prizont-Cado

MILTON, Del.-- Police have identified and charged a woman from Milton after allegedly hitting a 65-year-old woman with her vehicle.

According to police, on Saturday at around 4:25 p.m., a 36-year-old woman from Milton, later identified by authorities as Katie Hynnson, was speeding in a 2006 Mercedes Benz, traveling on Front Street toward Chestnut Street.

Officials said Hynnson failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 65-year-old pedestrian. The woman was sent immediately to Christiana Hospital in a helicopter with serious injuries to her leg and abdominal area.

Hynnson was then taken into custody and charged with 8 counts:

-DUI 3rd offense

 -Vehicular Assault First Degree

-Reckless Driving

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Inattentive Driving

-Fail to Stop at a Stop Sign

-Pedestrian Have Right of Way in Crosswalk

-Driving Vehicle at Unreasonable or Unsafe Speed

She is being held on a $4,505 secured bail pending a preliminary hearing.

Recommended for you