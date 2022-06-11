MILTON, Del.-- Police have identified and charged a woman from Milton after allegedly hitting a 65-year-old woman with her vehicle.
According to police, on Saturday at around 4:25 p.m., a 36-year-old woman from Milton, later identified by authorities as Katie Hynnson, was speeding in a 2006 Mercedes Benz, traveling on Front Street toward Chestnut Street.
Officials said Hynnson failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 65-year-old pedestrian. The woman was sent immediately to Christiana Hospital in a helicopter with serious injuries to her leg and abdominal area.
Hynnson was then taken into custody and charged with 8 counts:
-DUI 3rd offense
-Vehicular Assault First Degree
-Reckless Driving
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Inattentive Driving
-Fail to Stop at a Stop Sign
-Pedestrian Have Right of Way in Crosswalk
-Driving Vehicle at Unreasonable or Unsafe Speed
She is being held on a $4,505 secured bail pending a preliminary hearing.