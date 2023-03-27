LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police says they have identified the man who crashed his car in to Broad Creek between March 11 and 12.
They say 44-year-old Jose Roaro-Alanis from Seaford was driving south on North Central Avenue approaching the drawbridge when, for unknown reasons, he drove off the east side of the road, fully submerging the 2015 blue GMC Sierra into the creek.
On March 12, police say Roaro-Alanis' body was found by fishermen, who immediately contacted Delaware State Police to turn the body over. Almost two weeks later, on Friday, March 24, troopers say that another fisherman found the sunken Sierra and subsequently called police. When the Collision Reconstruction Unit arrived, they say discovered that the Sierra was, in fact, the one driven by Roaro-Alanis.
State Police says that the reconstruction unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Corporal Grade One J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.