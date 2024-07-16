MILFORD, Del. - Police were injured in the process of arresting a driver and passenger for charges of driving under the influence, resistance to arrest and other traffic-related charges on July 14.
A Milford Police Department Patrol Officer saw a gray Chevrolet Silverado speeding heading Westbound on NE Front Street.
The patrol officer pulled the truck over and the officer noticed signs of impaired driving. When the officer began a DUI investigation, driver who was identified as Sergio Gomez-Gonzalez refused to complete the sobriety test and resisted arrest.
The passenger, identified as Brayan Ramirez-Ramirez began to interfere with the officers attempting to take Gomez-Gonzalez into custody. When officers attempted to take Ramirez-Ramirez into custody, he began to resist arrest and caused minor injuries to two of the officers.
Gomez-Gonzalez and Ramirez-Ramirez were both taken into custody without other resistance. The police's search of Gomez-Gonzalez’s truck revealed 5.6 grams of cocaine and other drugs.
Gomez-Gonzalez was charged with possession of controlled substances, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and other traffic-related charges. He was later committed to the Department of Correction on an intoxication hold.
Once sober, Gomez-Gonzalez was released by the court and was ordered to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.
Ramirez-Ramirez was charged with injuring an officer and resisting arrest. Ramirez-Ramirez had two capiases warrants out for his arrest. He was committed to the Department of Corrections on a $3000 cash bail and $5000 secured bail on his warrants.
He was ordered to appear in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.