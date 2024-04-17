DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that unfolded in the Capital Green neighborhood on Monday, April 15, at approximately 2:01 p.m. Authorities were alerted to the gunfire in the 400 block of East Water Street, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.
According to Dover police's initial investigation, three to four suspects, described as black males, go out of a car and opened fire on another car that was occupied at the time. The assailants then fled the scene in a white SUV. The target of the shooting, who was in the parked vehicle, also left the area before the police arrived.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the shooting. The Dover Police Department is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. The motives behind the attack and the identities of both the suspects and the intended victim remain unclear at this time.
Information can be shared with the Dover Police Department by calling (302) 736-7130.