Milford, Del.- The Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 78-year-old man from Smyrna on Jan. 18. According to authorities, the crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Bay Road in Milford. The victim was driving a 2016 Acura TL, driving south behind a 2015 Chrysler 200, when a rear-end collision took place.
The agency says that following the crash, the Chrysler proceeded to pull onto the median, while the Acura maneuvered onto the shoulder. Tragically, as the victim got out of the Acura and began walking across the southbound lanes, he was struck by a 2013 Toyota Sienna. Subsequently, the Toyota, having collided with the victim, began to swerve, ultimately crashing into a 2016 Ford Focus. Unfortunately, police confirm that the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Officials say that the driver of the Chrysler, a 28-year-old man from Dover, along with his two passengers, went to a hospital for medical attention but were later released. Due to the severity of the crash, a portion of Bay Road was closed for about four hours while crews worked to clear the scene. Delaware State Police are continuing to gather additional information pertaining to the circumstances leading to this deadly crash.Officers encourage people with information to contact the Delaware State Police through a private Facebook message or reach out to Delaware Crime Stoppers.