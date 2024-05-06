SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the evening of May 3. Police say it happened on North North Street around 5:15 p.m. According to the department, one victim was treated at a local hospital and was released. According to police, the investigation is currently ongoing.
Authorities confirm that more details will be released once additional information surfaces. The agency is asking anyone with relevant details regarding the shooting or any other criminal activity to contact the Seaford Police Department. Seaford police say that people can reach out to the department's Facebook page or by dialing (302) 629-6645. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted to Delaware Crimestoppers by calling (800) 847-3333 or texting *KEYWORD followed by your message to 274637.