GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police says it investigated a three car crash that took place in Georgetown at 7:45 Thursday morning.
According to police, a Subaru WRX driven by a 32-year-old Georgetown man from Georgetown was driving east on E Trap Pond Road, while at the same time Jeep Patriot driven by a 25-year-old Laurel woman was driving in the opposite direction.
Police say the Subraru made a left turn at the intersection with Little Street, pulling right in front of the Jeep, causing the crash. The Subaru then lost control, says police, causing it to hit a Nissan Altima driven by a 25-year-old woman parked at the Little Street stop sign.
Police say the driver of the jeep was taken to the hospital for a possible broken shoulder, while the driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
According to troopers, the driver of the Nissan was not injured, but was cited with Driving Without a Valid License and Failure to Have Insurance in Possession.