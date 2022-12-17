NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. -
Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened Friday afternoon in New Castle County.
Police say on Friday (December 16) at approximately 12:15 p.m., a 2017 Subaru BRZ was speeding southbound on East Basin Road (Route 141) in the area of William Penn High School.
Police say for unknown reasons, the Subaru left the road south of Stockton Drive and entered into the grass median, where it began sliding sideways as it entered into the northbound lanes of Route 141.
According to police, at the time, a 2016 Ford F-150 was driving northbound on Route 141 in the left lane of two northbound lanes of travel and the front of the Subaru struck the left rear tire of the Ford.
Police say the Subaru continued traveling in the left northbound lane of Route 141 and the front of a 2020 BMW X5 struck the passenger side of the Subaru.
Police say after the cars separated, a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveling northbound in the right lane of Route 141 northbound sideswiped the Subaru with its passenger side.
Police say the operator of the Subaru, a 36-year-old male from Newark, who was properly restrained was pronounced dead at the scene. His identification is still pending.
Police say excessive speed appears to be a factor at this time and impairment is pending a toxicology analysis by the Division of Forensic Science.
Police say the 60-year-old driver of the BMW who was properly restrained was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the 47-year-old driver of the Ford and 38-year-old driver of the Hyundai who were both wearing their seatbelts were not injured in the crash.
According to police, Route 141 was closed between Stockton Drive and Frenchtown Road (Route 273) for roughly 3 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway cleared.