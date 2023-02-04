NEWARK, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened on Friday night in Newark.
Police say it was around 7 p.m. when a 2014 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on New Linden Hill Road, approaching the intersection of Chadd Road. At the time, a 2015 Toyota Rav-4 was leaving Polly Drummond Shopping Center, attempting to drive southbound through the intersection to Chadd Road. The Toyota entered the intersection and drove directly into the path of travel of the Cadillac. The front of the Cadillac then hit the passenger side of the Toyota.
Police say the 26-year-old man driving the Cadillac was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. The 57-year-old driver of the Toyota from Newark was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they are still looking to identify him.
According to police, there is no impairment suspected at this time.
New Linden Hill Road at Chadd Road was closed for approximately 4 hours due to the crash.