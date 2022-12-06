BRIDGEVILLE, Del. -
Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving two cars that happened in Bridgeville.
Police say it was yesterday (Monday) around 1:22 P.M. that a gray 2010 Ford Focus was driving on Wesley Church Road approaching the intersection at Cannon Road.
Police say at the same time a white 2014 Dodge Charger was driving eastbound on Cannon Road approaching the same intersection.
There is a posted stop sign and flashing red traffic light for northbound traffic on Wesley Church Road at this intersection, whereas traffic on Cannon Road does not have to stop. Police say for unknown reasons, the driver of the Focus did not stop and kept driving through the intersection and into the path of the Charger.
Police say the front of the Charger struck the left side of the Focus and both cars exited the roadway and came to rest north of Cannon Road.
According to police, the driver of the Focus was an 83 year-old man from Greenwood Delaware. He was properly restrained, but he was pronounced dead at the scene and police are still looking to identify him.
Police say the driver of the Charger was a 26 year-old man from Bridgeville who was also restrained. He was taken by an ambulance to a hospital nearby where he was treated for injuries and released.
Police say no other cars were involved in this crash and the intersection was closed from approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.