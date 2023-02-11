DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in Dover late Friday afternoon.
Police say it was around 5:30 p.m. when a 28-year-old man was walking on North Dupont Highway south of Rose Bowl Road when he was unexpectedly approached from behind by two unknown men. One of the men held what was believed to be a handgun to the 28-year-old-man's head, while the other man took his wallet from his pocket. Police say both men then ran into the woods. The 28-year-old-man was not injured.