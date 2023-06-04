GEORGETOWN, Del. - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sat. afternoon in Georgetown.
Police say around 5:05 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Governor Stockley Road about the robbery. Troopers learned that the 62-year-old woman had just arrived home and was sitting in her parked car in the driveway. She was unexpectedly approached by two unknown men, both armed with handguns. One of the men sat in the passenger seat, and the other opened her door and demanded her phone and bank cards. He then pulled the woman out of her car, got inside, and tried to drive away. However, both suspects left the car shortly afterwards, ran to their own car parked on an adjacent dirt driveway, and left. Thankfully, the woman was not injured.