WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon in Wilmington.
Police say on Friday around 2 p.m., an unknown white man entered the Artisans’ Bank on 4901 Kirkwood Highway, approached the two desk tellers, a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman, and demanded money. He implied that he had a gun, and the two tellers complied and surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police say the unknown man then left the bank. Troopers attempted to locate him but weren't able to. No one was injured during the robbery.
According to police, the man is described as a white male in his 30’s, approximately 5’08” tall, weighing around 150-160 pounds with a thin build, and wearing dark clothing.