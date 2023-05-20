BETHANY, Del. - Police are investigating a deadly car crash that killed an 89-year-old pedestrian in the parking lot of Walgreen's in Bethany on Friday.
Police say it was Friday around 10:15 a.m. when a Hyundai Tucson was traveling southeast in the parking lot of Walgreens on Coastal Highway in Bethany. A pedestrian was walking in the same parking lot. The Tucson began making a sharp left turn to pull into a parking space. As the Tucson entered the parking space, it hit the woman, who was walking within that same parking space.
The driver of the Tucson, an 82-year-old woman from Bowie, Maryland, was not injured during the crash. However, the pedestrian, an 89-year-old woman from Bethany Beach, passed away at a hospital later.
The parking lot of Walgreens was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.