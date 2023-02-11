FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened in Felton Saturday morning.
Police say it was on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. when a red 2012 Ford Focus was driving on South Dupont Highway approaching the intersection at Midstate Road. At the same time, a white Acura RLX was stopped at the red light on westbound Midstate Road waiting to turn left onto southbound South Dupont Highway. The red light turned to a green arrow for the Acura, and the green light turned to a red light for the Ford. The Acura began to turn left, but the driver of the Ford did not stop for the red light and continued northbound. According to police, the Ford struck the driver’s side of the Acura, causing both cars to come to a stop in the intersection.
Police say the driver of the Ford Focus, a 25-year-old man from Smyrna, was not injured. The driver of the Acura, a 66-year-old woman from Felton, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The front-seat passenger of the Acura, a 90-year-old man from Farmington, was also taken by ambulance to a hospital for his injuries but died later in the afternoon. Police are still looking to identify him.
No other cars were involved in this crash. Police say the roadway was closed for approximately one hour while during the investigation, and then was cleared.