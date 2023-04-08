BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed a man in Bridgeville Friday night.
Police say it was Friday around 10:30 p.m. when a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Route 30 approaching the intersection of Federalsburg Road. At the time, a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling westbound on Federalsburg Road, approaching the intersection of Atlanta Road. The Freightliner didn't stop at the stop sign and drove into the path of the minivan. The Chrysler struck the right side of the Freightliner’s flatbed trailer. After crashing into the Freightliner, part of the Chrysler went underneath the trailer and rotated in a clockwise direction. The Freightliner continued driving for a short distance, dragging the Chrysler, before stopping.
Police say the driver of the Chrysler, a 59-year-old man from Conowingo, MD who was properly restrained was pronounced dead at the scene. The front passenger in the Chrysler, a 67-year-old woman from Federalsburg, MD who was properly restrained was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.The driver of the Freightliner, a 26-year-old man from Richmond, VA was not injured.
Police are investigating and say no charges have been filed at this time. The road was closed for about five hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.