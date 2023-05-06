MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a multi-car crash that happened on Route One in Milton Saturday morning that left two women dead.
Police say it was around 8:46 a.m. when a white 2019 BMW 540i was driving south on southbound Route One south of Cave Neck Road. The BMW veered off the west side of the highway into a drainage ditch. The car continued southbound in the ditch and hit a stop sign outside of the Red Mill Inn. It veered to its left and reentered the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway. It continued veering to its left as it left the road again, drove into the grass median, and entered the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The front of the BMW then crashed into the front of both a gray 2017 Chevrolet Equinox and a red 2020 Jeep Renegade, both of which had been traveling northbound at the time.
Police say the driver of the BMW, a 59-year-old woman from Rehoboth Beach, was critically injured. An ambulance took her to a hospital nearby where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Equinox, a 65-year-old woman from Lewes, was also critically injured. She was also taken to a hospital nearby by ambulance and was pronounced dead. The names of both women are being withheld until their families are notified.
According to police, the driver of the Jeep, a 52-year-old woman from Milton, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.
Northbound Coastal Highway was closed for about four hours while the accident was investigated and cleared. Southbound Coastal Highway was limited to one open lane while police were clearing the accident. Police are still investigating this crash.