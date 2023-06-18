DAGSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sun. morning in Dagsboro.
Police say it was around 5:33 a.m., troopers responded to a home on Thorogoods Road about a suspicious person knocking on the door. When troopers arrived to the home, they found a 39-year-old man from Virginia sitting in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The man was reportedly walking down Thorogoods Road when an unidentified person shot him. Police are still investigating this shooting.