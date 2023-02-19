SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in Seaford that left one person wounded.
Police say it was around 3:30 a.m. when troopers responded to home in Seaford about a shooting that had just happened. Troopers learned an 18-year-old man from Seaford had been taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg after the was shot during a large party at the home.
Police say detectives found multiple shell casings at the home. No accused person has been identified and police are still investigating.