LAUREL, Del. - A 25-year-old Georgetown man was arrested early Monday morning following a high-speed pursuit.
The incident began at approximately 2:50 a.m. when a Laurel Police Department officer attempted to stop a car traveling over 100 miles-per-hour in a 55 mph zone on Sussex Highway near Georgetown Road.
Instead of pulling over, the driver accelerated, leading officers on a pursuit through two-lane back roads at speeds exceeding 100 mph. The car's lights were turned off, and multiple stop sign and lane violations were reported. The initial officer halted the pursuit as the car sped toward Georgetown.
A Georgetown Police Department officer later spotted the speeding car on Seashore Highway and attempted another traffic stop. Again, the driver did not comply, and the officer chose not to pursue for safety reasons.
Officers from Laurel PD, Georgetown PD, Bridgeville PD and Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Helicopter "Trooper 2," canvassed the area. The car was located on Old Furnace Road in Seaford, where it was successfully stopped, and the driver, Isa T. Davis, was taken into custody without further incident.
Davis was charged with Disregarding Police Officer Signal (Class G Felony), Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor) and multiple additional traffic violations. He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on his own recognizance.
Anyone with information related to this case or other criminal activity is urged to contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244.