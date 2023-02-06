LAUREL, Del. - On Feb. 4 at roughly 10:45 p.m. a crash occurred on Sussex Highway just south of Gordy Road.
Police say a Honda Civic was driving south on Sussex Highway in the northbound lanes when it struck a Mazda that was traveling north, causing both cars to spin out of control and end up in the median.
The driver of the Mazda, a 36-year-old man form Seaford, was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the driver of the Civic ran the scene before police arrived. They were unable to locate the driver in the surrounding area and it is unclear if there were passengers in the Civic as well.
Police have not identified the driver of the Civic as of this writing. This is an ongoing investigation.