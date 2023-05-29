MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are looking for Susan Jozwiak in connection with a recent case of fraud and theft at The Nook restaurant in Milton.
Police describe Jozwiak as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds. They say she has numerous active warrants for her arrest, including one for felony theft. She is believed to be in the Millsboro or Rehoboth Beach areas.
The Nook owner Dina Escamillia spoke with WRDE last week about an employee, unnamed at the time but now determined by police to be Jozwiak. She believes that more than $1,500 was stolen from customers by overcharging them on their bills. Escamillia is pressing charges against the former employee.
Customers who believe they may have been overcharged can take a copy of their receipt or bank statement along with the card used for payment to The Nook to receive a refund if a discrepancy is found.
Those with information concerning Jozwiak's whereabouts can contact Trooper First Class S. Raza at 302-703-3323 or submit an anonymous tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers.