DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened in Dewey Beach Sunday morning. It happened just before 2 a.m.
The victim is a 43-year-old man from Clarksburg, Maryland. He and five of his friends hired a Lyft driver to drive them from Dewey Beach to Bethany Beach. As the group was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway there was a disagreement between the Lyft driver and the passengers. The Lyft driver stopped the ride in the middle of the left southbound lane and made all 6 passengers get out of the car.
While this happened, a 27-year-old man driving a Toyota Corolla heading south on Coastal Highway switched lanes to go around the stopped car. He hit the victim while the victim was getting out of the car. The driver of the Toyota pulled over to help. The Lyft driver immediately left the accident.
The driver of the Lyft has not been identified. Police say he was possibly driving a white Honda Pilot.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.