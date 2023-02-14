REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- WRDE is monitoring a situation happening early this morning in the Rehoboth Beach-Lewes area.
There is increased police presence including a helicopter.
WRDE had first-hand contact with law enforcement who say they are searching for somebody and are pulling over cars and other vehicles as part of this search. WRDE reached out to Delaware State Police who couldn't confirm anything at this time.
Details are limited right now. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.