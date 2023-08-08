DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Dewey Beach's police department is getting a boost.
Commissioners approved the hiring of three more officers. The town currently only has ten full-time officers.
Dewey Beach commissioner Paul Bauer says more policing is needed as the town grows.
"We're not a three month town anymore," he said. "This is almost year round at this point. We need the people there- and public safety is a priority."
The police department has said to town commissioners in the past that more staffing was needed. The town currently hires other municipalities to help police the streets of Dewey Beach during busy weekends like the Fourth of July.
Some businesses today said more police is a great thing for the town.
"Having the officers here, making sure that all the laws are enforced would be A great for thing for the town of Dewey." said Roberto Marin-Landa of Jeremiah's Beach Party in downtown Dewey.
Bauer said the recruits, which are part-time right now, still need to begin academy training in October, but should be ready to go by next summer.