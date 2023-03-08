OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department will be conducting additional impaired driving enforcement during the upcoming St. Patrick's Day festivities in Ocean City. Increased patrols will take place from March 9 through March 12, for the St. Patrick's Day Parade weekend, and from March 15 through March 19, for the actual holiday weekend.
The police department says that officers will be looking for drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers. People in the area can expect to see additional Ocean City Police Department officers along with more from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police.
During this same timeframe in 2022, the police department says officers made seven DUI arrests, two of which were results of property damage crashes that involved drivers found to be almost double the legal blood alcohol level.
Officials encourage those planning to celebrate to also plan ahead for a safe way home. Ride-All-Day passes allow people to ride from 6 a.m. until 1 a.m. the next morning for $3 and buses run around every 30 minutes. Bus service is available from the South Division Street Transit Center to the North End Transit Center with many stops in between.